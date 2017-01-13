EXCLUSIVE: Former RADiUS principal Tom Quinn and Alamo Drafthouse’s Tim league have solidified their next move just in time for the Sundance Film Festival. The duo has christened their new distribution company Neon, and they will now be looking to buy finished films at the fest that begins next week.

They also have their first film: Nacho Vigalondo’s Colossal, the Anne Hathaway-Jason Sudeikis sci-fi actioner that premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival. It has a slot in Sundance’s Spotlight sidebar and has staked an April 7 theatrical release date.

Quinn was one expected to be prominent at Sundance this year, along with Annapurna Pictures, which will distribute its own films; Hulu; YouTube Red; Facebook; and Miramax. He and League have been quietly working for the past six months putting Neon’s slate and team together; the staff is a combo of the RADiUS and League’s Drafthouse Films teams. The plan is for Neon to tailor release strategies to the needs of each film, ranging from traditional wide theatrical launches to new-media models. They will have offices in Austin, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

Quinn and Janego first got into business after the 2015 Toronto Film Festival, when they teamed with Quinn’s RADiUS partner Jason Janego to acquire Michael Moore’s documentary Where To Invade Next, one of the highest-profile pics at that year’s TIFF. The pic’s run was hobbled after Moore ran into health problems; it earned a Critics’ Choice Award and made $3.8 million at the box office.

SR Media, a backer of Jackie Chan’s entertainment holdings and which recently announced a joint venture/production company with Sam Raimi, is aboard as an investor in Neon. Janego is not involved in the Neon configuration.

In August 2015, Quinn and Janego exited their posts at The Weinstein Company-based RADiUS multi-platform label they launched in 2011, after shepherding hits like Snowpiercer and winning the Feature Documentary Oscar for 20 Feet From Stardom.