Oscar-nominated feature director Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game, Passengers) is set to direct the opening episode of Amazon’s straight-to-series drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, from the Lost duo of co-showrunner Carlton Cuse and writer Graham Roland, Platinum Dunes, Skydance Media and Paramount TV.

Starring John Krasinski and Abbie Cornish, Jack Ryan is a reinvention with a modern sensibility of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero. It centers on Jack Ryan (Krasinski), an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale. Cornish plays Jack’s love interest Cathy Mueller.

Jack Ryan is co-produced by Paramount TV and Skydance TV and executive produced by Cuse, Roland, Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Brad Fuller, and Andrew Form, as well as Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross, along with the movie franchise’s producer Mace Neufeld and Lindsey Springer of Carlton Cuse Prods.

Dan Sackheim (The Americans) has been tapped as the series producer/director and will direct multiple episodes.

Norwegian helmer Tyldum received an Oscar nomination for The Imitation Game. His followup was the recently released Sony sci-fi tentpole Passengers starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. In TV, he was tapped to direct the first two episodes of Starz’s straight-to-series sci-fi thriller drama Counterpart. Tyldum is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

