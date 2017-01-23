NBC News is feting Tom Brokaw again. This time, it will celebrate the 50th anniversary at the network of the former anchor, and these days special correspondent. And it will include appearances of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Jon Stewart, Lin-Manuel Miranda, David Letterman, Lorne Michaels as well as Bill Gates, Nikki Haley, Colin Powell, Sheryl Sandberg, Jim Webb, Wes Moore, Thomas Friedman and Maria Shriver. Lester Holt, who now anchors NBC Nightly News, also is listed as among those appearing; no mention of Brian Williams, who had replaced Brokaw in the gig in 2004.

Tom Brokaw at NBC News: The First 50 Years airs January 29 at 9 PM ET.

Brokaw began his career with NBC News in 1966 in the Los Angeles bureau and at the NBC O&O station, where he covered Ronald Reagan’s first run for public office, the assassination of Bobby Kennedy and the 1968 presidential campaign. In 1973, he moved to Washington as the NBC News White House correspondent, a position he held until 1976 when he started co-hosting Today. In 1983, he became the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw. In November 2014, he was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, the nation’s highest civilian honor. He contributed to NBC News’ coverage of the 2016 presidential and was a “special correspondent” for Friday’s presidential inauguration.

The Brokaw special is produced by the Dateline NBC team. In May 2015, NBC News aired the special A Lucky Life Interrupted, an intimate look inside Brokaw’s family life, including conversations about his cancer diagnosis with his wife and children.