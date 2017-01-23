Todd Nelson is staying is business with 3 Ball Entertainment. The co-founder of the company behind such hit unscripted franchises as Bar Rescue and For Love or Money, has re-upped as CEO for two more years, alongside his co-CEO Ross Weintraub.

Nelson co-founded 3 Ball Productions (now 3 Ball Entertainment) in 2003 with his producing partner JD Roth. Together they grew the company from hit kids’ series Endurance for Discovery, to major franchises including Beauty and Geek, For Love or Money, Bar Rescue, and The Biggest Loser, a show they produced for eleven seasons. In 2006, they sold 3 Ball to Reinout Oerlemans’ Eyeworks Group. After Warner Bros. TV acquired Eyeworks’ international production businesses in 2014, the company rebranded in January 2015 as 3 Ball Entertainment, with Nelson and Weintraub named co-CEOs, and Oerlemans as Chairman.

During his tenure at 3 Ball, Nelson has put his stamp on a variety of shows for both broadcast and cable, including the Bar Rescue franchise for Spike built around bar and nightlife expert Jon Taffer; My Cat from Hell with feline-whisperer Jackson Galaxy, now in its eighth season on Animal Planet; the popular Kitten Bowl franchise for Hallmark Channel, as well as series like LA Hair for WE tv, Flying Wild Alaska for Discovery, and celebrity-driven docuseries including Scott Baio is 45 and Single and Breaking Bonaduce.

“Todd Nelson is that rare breed of great producer and great chief executive,” said Oerlemans. “As long as I’ve known him, he has focused on making dynamic and authentic shows, while also making 3 Ball a place where producers could shine and take risks, and nurture their own growth in our business. We are delighted Todd is staying on at 3 Ball and we look forward to supporting his unique creativity and his leadership.”

Added Nelson, “It’s hard to remember a time when 3 Ball wasn’t a major part of my life; as the business has evolved and changed, it’s been exciting and challenging to change with it. We created the original 3 Ball to be a family, and our family has grown tremendously over the last 14 years. I’m looking forward to this new chapter and grateful to get to continue doing great work with great colleagues and friends.”