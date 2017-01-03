TLC has hired veteran development exec Jason Sarlanis as Senior Vice President, Development. In his new position, he will oversee development teams on both coasts and be based out of the Los Angeles office, reporting directly to Howard Lee, EVP Development and Production, TLC.

Sarlanis moves to TLC from ABC where served as VP Alternative Series and Specials. During his tenure, he was charged with leading development and current primetime programming, and he developed new series such as To Tell the Truth and Battlebots. He also spearheaded Disney ABC Television Group’s Alternative Department in the international format marketplace.

Prior to ABC, Sarlanis served as Vice President, Original Programming and Series Development at E! Entertainment Television where he provided creative oversight of series including The Soup, Fashion Police and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Before joining ABC, Sarlanis also served as Senior Vice President at Ryan Seacrest Productions.