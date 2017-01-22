One day after being cyberattcked and seeing the internet go down in Park City, the Sundance Film Festival today had to cancel the screenings of three films due to a power outage at one of its venues.

Sundance officals did not respond to request for comment from Deadline, but attempts are now being made to reschedule. “Power outage at Redstone. Estimated to be back up by 4:30 p.m. Mars Generation, Landline and Dolores are cancelled and we will attempt to reschedule,” some festival ticket holders learned in an alert from Sundance today. “More info to come.”

Of note, the weather in and around Park City has gotten considerably colder, and there is a light snowfall happening currrently, which may have played a role.

The power outages come one day after a cyberattack led to the shut down of the Sundance Box Office system in both Salt Lake City and Park City. That attack coincided with a massive Internet outage in Park City, which caused businesses to require cash payments from customers, a serious inconvenience for all concerned as the outage also prevented usage of area ATMs.