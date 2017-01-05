TruTV has ordered a 13-episode third season of comedy series Those Who Can’t for premiere in 2017.

The series stars show creators and executive producers Adam Cayton-Holland, Andrew Orvedahl, and Ben Roy – all members of the Denver-based comedy troupe The Grawlix – as trouble-making high school teachers at Smoot High. Maria Thayer also stars as the school’s librarian.

“From day one, we have loved this show and are proud of the world of rich characters that Adam, Andrew and Ben have built through two successful seasons,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “There are more hilarious stories to tell at Smoot High, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.”

In the series, it’s the faculty members – not the kids – of the fictional Smoot High in Denver, Colorado who are responsible for the outlandish exploits taking place inside the school’s walls. Throughout its first two seasons, the show has featured guest stars including Susie Essman, Kyle Kinane, Hana Mae Lee, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patton Oswalt, Cheri Oteri, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Rory Scovel, and Baron Vaughn.

Those Who Can’t, TruTV’s first scripted series, originallyy premiered on the network on February 11, 2016. Season 2 aired in fall 2016. The series is produced by Thank You Brain! Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment, and executive-produced by Tracey Baird and Krysia Plonka of Thank You, Brain! Productions; Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment; and Richard Korson.