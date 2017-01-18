NBC’s rookie This Is Us (2.6), coming off a series high last week in a special slot following President Barack Obama’s farewell speech, slipped four-tenths of a ratings point in the adults 18-49 demographic last night. But it still was Tuesday’s highest-rated show by a stretch on a night when most shows were even or down.

On the down side was ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.6), which fell 0.2 to a series low at 10 PM. Despite the non-Marvel-ous number, it is worth nothing that it also is one of the most DVR’d shows so those numbers usually rise.

The only show to see a gain last night: CBS’ NCIS (1.9) at 8 PM, up a tenth. It also was the most-watched show of Tuesday with 15.4 million total viewers. Overall, NBC (1.9/7) took the demo title for the night, while CBS was first in total viewers (11.9 million).

Fox’s freshman The Mick (1.1) was even at 8:30, a week after it landed an order for four more episodes. The network’s New Girl (1.0) and Bones (0.8) were even with their last episodes.

On ABC, its comedy block of The Middle (1.7) and American Housewife (1.5) were even at 8 and 8:30, while Fresh Off The Boat (1.1) and The Real O’Neals (0.8) dipped 0.3 and 0.2, respectively, compared with last week.

Bull (1.5) on CBS was the second-most-watched show of the night with 11.0 million viewers, topping This Is Us in that measure at 9 PM. At 10 PM, NCIS: New Orleans (1.2) was even.

NBC’s The Wall (1.7) and Chicago Fire (1.6) were flat, while the CW’s No Tomorrow (0.2) ended its run.