NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us set a ratings record in adults 18-49 in live plus same day for its January 10 telecast, and has followed that up with a new series high in Live+3.

Last Tuesday’s episode has grown from a 3.02 L+SD to an L+3 rating of 4.64, up 54%, according to Nielsen Media Research. That breaks the show’s previous L+3 record of a 4.49 set with its prior original on Dec. 6. The latest L+3 rating does not yet include VOD viewership normally counted in L+3 stats, and it is expected to increase when that is added.

The gains of +1.62 in 18-49 rating and 4.253 million viewers overall are the biggest L+3 lifts of the night on the Big 4 networks, according to NBC.