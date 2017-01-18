NBC breakout drama This Is Us is getting an early renewal, times two. The network has picked up two seasons — second and third — consisting of minimum 18-episodes each of the Tuesday night phenom. The announcement was made at the top of the This Is Us TCA panel.



“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.” From the stage, Salke thanked producing studio 20th TV for being an “incredible partner” on the show.

NBC

This Is Us returned to the schedule last week after a five-week break and set a new live plus same day series record in adults 18-49 (3.0 rating). The episode also set a new series record in L+3 (18-49) with a 4.6 rating, delivering NBC’s top rating in the timeslot with scripted programming since April 2008.

To date, 72 million total viewers have viewed the first 10 episodes in some fashion on all platforms. Linear viewership plus views on all devices of the pilot episode since Sept. 20 stands at an estimated 10.0 rating in the 18-49 demo. The show to date is averaging an estimated 8.3 rating in 18-49 most current data. This Is Us also is NBC’s most-viewed series premiere on record, more than doubling the network’s previous record for most one-day views of a debuting series across the network’s digital platforms.

This Is Us was a hot prospect even before it got on the air, with its trailer viewed more than 105 million times following the show’s unveiling at the May NBC upfronts.

The cast includes Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Ron Cephas Jones.

Dan Fogelman serves as writer and executive producer with Don Todd. Jess Rosenthal, Charlie Gogolak and directors Ken Olin, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra also executive produce. This Is Us is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.