NBC’s This Is Us (2.8 in adults 18-49), coming off a two-season pickup last week, saw a two-tenth rise in its Live+same day demo rating, matching its second best L+SD 18-49 delivery. This Is Us was once again the highest-rated program of the night and will remain so in Live+3 ratings. Last week’s episode posted the show’s largest L3 percentage gain (+79% to 4.6 in 18-49) and viewership increase (4.9 million, to 14.5 million).

This Is Us‘ lead-out, Chicago Fire (1.7 in 18-49) carried over the momentum at 10 PM, inching up a tenth from last week to also match its best demo L+SD delivery of the season. This was the 40th consecutive time an original Fire has won the 10 PM hour in adults 18-49 versus regular ABC-CBS competition, dating back to February 2015.

This Is Us’ ratings increase came despite its lead-in, The Wall (1.6) at 8PM, which was picked up for more episodes last week, ticking down a tenth from last Tuesday’s high. NBC won the night in 18-49.

CBS veteran NCIS was even in adults 18-49 (1.9) while ticking up in total viewers to 16.02 million (up +3% from last week) to post its largest Live+same day audience of the season. But the other CBS dramas, Bull (1.3) and NCIS: New Orleans (1.1), both slipped to log demo series lows .

At Fox, comedies New Girl (0.9) and The Mick (1.0) each inched down a tenth while departing drama Bones (0.9) ticked up by that much.

The CW introduced its new Wednesday lineup of Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Flash (0.9) was down from the crossover-fueled highs of the fall finale by -25% to hit a series low. Legends of Tomorrow (0.6) was off by a tenth from its last outing, more than doubling the network’s season average in the 9 PM hour with No Tomorrow.