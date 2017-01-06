UPDATED with CBS plans: NBC wants to make sure viewers can watch President Obama’s farewell speech Tuesday without having to miss — or DVR — the midseason return of its breakout drama This Is Us.

Meanwhile, CBS will re-run the Season 9 finale of The Big Bang Theory in place of Bull, starting after the speech. Tuesday 10 PM drama NCIS: New Orleans instead will

NBC said today that “The Right Thing to Do,” the series’ first original episode since the Christmas-themed one that aired December 6, which run at 10 and 9 PM in the Eastern and Central time zones, respectively, and air twice back-to-back in the Pacific time zone, starting at 9 PM.

An encore airing of new game show The Wall will be joined in progress after the president’s address, which is expected to run 40 minutes, and the Chicago Fire episode originally scheduled for 10 PM January 10 will air a week later, on January 17.

Here is NBC and CBS’ new primetime plan for Tuesday:

NB:

Eastern

8 PM — The Wall (original)

9 PM — President Obama address

9:40 PM — The Wall (encore of December 19 episode, joined in progress)

10 PM — This Is Us (Episode 111: The Right Thing to Do)

Central

7 PM — The Wall (original)

8 PM — President Obama address

8:40 PM — The Wall (encore of December 19 episode, joined in progress)

9 PM — This Is Us (Episode 111: “The Right Thing to Do”)

Mountain

7 PM — President Obama address

7:40 PM — The Wall (December 19 episode, joined in progress)

8 PM — This Is Us (Episode 111: “The Right Thing to Do”)

9 PM — The Wall (original)

Pacific

8 PM — The Wall

9 PM — This Is Us (Episode 111: “The Right Thing to Do”)

10 PM — This Is Us (encore of 9 PM episode)

CBS:

9-9:30 PM: President Obama’s address

9:30-10 PM: The Big Bang Theory Season 9 finale, “The Convergence Convergence”)