NBC’s breakout drama This Is Us has set another series ratings record in adults 18-49.

The January 24 telecast was up 67% in 18-49 from live plus same day to Live+3 (from 2.83 million to a record 4.72), and up by more than 4.9 million viewers overall, (from 9. 6 million in Live plus same day to 14.6 million in Live+3).

The last three telecasts of This Is Us are now the show’s top three episodes to date in L+3 18-49 (4.64 on Jan. 10, 4.60 on Jan. 17 and 4.72 on Jan. 24), according to Nielsen stats and NBC.

Another NBC series, Timeless, also is doing well in ratings. The January 23 telecast was up by 81% in adults 18-49 (0.86 to 1.56) L+SD to L+3, gaining 2.4 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 5.9 million). The 81% increase was the biggest L+3 percentage lift of the night on the Big 4 networks in 18-49.