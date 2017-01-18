This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told TCA press corps today that Katie Couric and Brian Tyree Henry will guest star on future episodes of the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominated series.

Former Today host Couric will make a cameo appearance as herself while Henry will play a friend from William’s (Jermel Nakia/Ron Cephas Jones) past in the present day and in flashbacks. Couric will appear in an episode where she interviews Justin Hartley’s Kevin Pearson character. Henry appears on FX’s Atlanta as Alfred Miles.

This Is Us will conclude season 1 in early March. Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment announced at TCA that the series is getting picked up for a second and third season, in all, 36 episodes.