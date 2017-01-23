Seeso has set the cast for There’s … Johnny!, its eight episode comedy series set behind the scenes at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Ian Nelson (The Hunger Games, Teen Wolf), Jane Levy (Don’t Breathe, Suburgatory), Tony Danza (Don Jon, Taxi) and Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) will lead the cast. Also joining are Rasheed Miller, T’keyah Keymah, Nate Smith, David Hoffman, Daniel Strauss and Andrew Schulz.

Nelson will play bright, sweet-faced, innocent Andy Klavin. An average kid from Valentine, NE, who, along with his mother and father, is a huge Johnny Carson fan. To make his beloved dad proud, Andy gets himself to Burbank and on the set of The Tonight Show, mistakenly believing he has a job there. He’s thrust into an exciting new world he’s barely even dared to dream about — and to his surprise, he quickly finds he might have a place there.

As Joy Greenfield, Levy is the assistant talent coordinator for The Tonight Show. While Andy initially is smitten with Joy, she feels more like a big sister toward him, guiding and mentoring him through this strange new world.

Danza joins the cast as Freddie de Cordova, the executive producer of The Tonight Show. He’s old-school Hollywood (think martinis and cigarettes) and the reigning authority — the bearer of good news and certainly bad news.

Bart will recur as Angelo, the show’s affable wardrobe guy who subtly serves as the moral compass for the rest of the Tonight Show crew.

Written by Reiser and David Steven Simon (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Mad About You), the coming-of-age story is set in 1970s Los Angeles, when The Tonight Show first moved from New York to Burbank. Reiser and Simon executive with David Gordon Green (Red Oaks, Vice Principals), who also will direct.

Produced in conjunction with the Carson Estate and with unprecedented access to the full Carson archives, the comedy will intertwine live action with authentic footage of Carson and his guests on screen. The series will focus on the people behind the scenes of the legendary late-night show, while Carson will be portrayed as a looming presence. Carson’s nephew Jeff Sotzing also will executive produce.

The series will premiere in 2017, 55 years after Carson’s first Tonight Show appearance and 25 years after his last show. He died in 2005.

Nelson is repped by UTA, 3Arts, Jordan Gill and Morris Yorn.