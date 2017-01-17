The American Cinema Editors have selected Oscar winner Thelma Schoonmaker and Emmy winner Janet Ashikaga to receive the group’s Career Achievement awards during the 67th annual ACE Eddie Awards this month.

Janet Ashikaga/REX/Shutterstock

Schoonmaker, a collaborator with Martin Scorsese since their first film together in 1967, has seven Oscar nominations and won for Raging Bull, The Aviator and The Departed. They most recently teamed on Silence, Scorsese’s passion project. Ashikaga’s credits among her 10 Emmy noms and four wins include Seinfeld, My Name Is Earl and Aaron Sorkin’s Sports Night and The West Wing.

The honors will be bestowed January 27 at the Beverly Hilton, where the Eddies will be awarded in 10 categories of film, TV and documentaries. As already announced, J.J. Abrams will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award.

“Janet Ashikaga and Thelma Schoonmaker have helped create some of the most iconic films and television programs in entertainment,” the ACE Board of Directors said today in a release. “And while their resumes alone are deserving of recognition and celebration, their commitment to the film editing community and shining a light on the craft of film editing is also noteworthy. For these reasons and more, we are thrilled to honor them with Career Achievement awards for their indelible contributions to the craft and community of film editing.”