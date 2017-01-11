Talks about a new installment of The X-Files started before the original six-episode revival had finished its run last season. They may finally be coming to fruition.

“A lot of conversations are going on, as you can imagine, these conversations are complex,” Fox entertainment president David Madden said during the Fox TCA executive session. “We hope to be able to announce something shortly.”

Fox

Wayward Pines over-performed in its first season in Summer 2015, leading to a renewal. The second installment this past summer was not as successful but the drama, executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan is not dead.

“Wayward is not canceled, but it will not be on this summer,” Fox chairman Gary Newman said. “Wayward didn’t come together quickly enough for us to have it this summer; there have been discussions about casting. We’re still talking about it, it’s possible you’ll see Wayward at some point back on Fox. But we are focusing a little bit more heavily on unscripted this summer.”