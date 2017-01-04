Tuesday was a positive night for all four major broadcast networks as viewers welcomed series’ return to originals after a holiday break.

NBC’s new game show The Wall (1.7 in adults 18-49) surprised, rising from its two preview 10 PM airings on Monday, where it had a lead-in, to log its highest Live+Same Day demo rating to date in its regular Tuesday 8 PM slot. Against its previous original the night before, the show hosted by Chris Hardwick was up by an whopping 42%. That is good news for NBC’s breakout This Is Us, which will air behind The Wall this winter until The Voice comes back.

In another potent Chicago crossover, this time between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D., the former (1.6, 7.6 million) at 9 PM was off by a tenth from its most recent original, while the latter, which wrapped the crossover storyline (1.7, 7.8 million), was up 42% from its most recent Wednesday original to hit season highs in both categories with its best Live+Same Day numbers in 11 months. NBC won the night in 18-49.

ABC’s Tuesday comedies all returned up — The Middle (1.7, +0.1), American Housewife (1.6, +0.1), Fresh Off the Boat (1.4, +0.2) and The Real O’Neals (1.0, +0.1) — with The Middle and Fresh off the Boat posting their strongest L+SD demo ratings since the season premiere. The network aired a rerun of a David Blaine magic special at 10 PM (0.7).

CBS’ drama lineup also was solid. Veteran NCIS (1.8, 15.6 million) was even in the demo and up 6% in viewers from its last original to log its largest Live+SD audience since the season premiere to top Tuesday in both measures. Bull (1.5, 11.3 million) was up a tenth in 18-49, NCIS: New Orleans (1.2, 9.6 million) was flat. CBS won the night in total viewers.

The addition of new comedy The Mick has boosted Fox’s floundering Tuesday comedy block. The newbie (1.3 in 18-49, 3.3 million) was down sharply from its preview (2.8 in 18-49) behind Fox’s doubleheader on Sunday but ranked as the network’s highest-rated program on the night, besting every episode of New Girl in the 8:30 PM slot this season with the top Live+SD demo result for the network in the half-hour. Speaking of New Girl (1.1), in its new 8 PM berth, the comedy jumped 38% from its last original to post its highest 18-49 rating since the season opener and a season high viewership (2.5 million, up 50%). At 9 PM, Bones launched its final season with a 0.9 in 18-49 and 3.4 million, down from the last season premiere (1.4, 6.2 million) in a different time slot. It was up a tenth in the demo from the most recent season finale.