After a promising ratings start, NBC has ordered 20 more episodes of its new game show The Wall, executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, and hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.

In its first two regular Tuesday telecasts, The Wall has averaged a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.9 million viewers in Live+ Same Day. The Wall also increased its audience from week one to week two (6.8 million to 7.0 million), delivering the strongest ratings for an in-season first-year alternative series on the Big 4 networks since NBC hit Little Big Shots last season.

The Wall features two-person teams related by family, friendship or life experience competing for a cash prize. If a question is answered correctly a green ball falls down the wall, adding the value of the slot to the players’ winning total. If it’s wrong, a red ball will fall and deduct the value from the team. With more than $12 million on the line, teammates have to work together to build a huge cash prize.

“We’re thrilled that viewers have become as captivated by The Wall as we are,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio, NBC Entertainment. “We have been in pursuit of a brand new high-stakes game show for a while and are so happy to have developed it with LeBron James. Every time a player releases a green or red ball, the tension is palpable because each drop can affect the contestants life in the most extraordinary way and that makes for great television.”

The Wall marks the second show from the newly formed Universal Television Alternative Studio, which was announced in June, to get a second season following summer series Better Late Than Never. It also is starting to see international format sales, with French broadcaster TF1 commissioning 40 episodes.

“When we started The Wall we wanted to create something that would get families excited and change peoples’ lives. Maverick and I couldn’t be more proud of the show’s early success and we want to keep building on that,” said James. “I want to thank NBC for their partnership, Andrew Glassman for his vision, and all the fans for their support.”

The Wall is a collaboration between SpringHill Entertainment and Glassman Media with James, Hardwick, Carter and Andrew Glassman serving as executive producers. The Wall was developed by Glassman Media in conjunction with CORE Media and produced in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio.

“A big event, family-friendly game show that can open a night is a wonderful asset joining NBC’s powerhouse reality brands such as The Voice, America’s Got Talent, American Ninja Warrior and Little Big Shots,’” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Chris Hardwick is masterful as he conducts this high-stakes rollercoaster, and the dramatic ride of the contestants ends with a thrilling decision that pays off differently every time and increases viewership significantly across the hour.”