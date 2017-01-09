What in the wide, wide world of Disney was a-goin’ on at The View today, when Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and Pluto showed up on the set? The iconic toon characters joined Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and the other co-hosts to help announce the daytime talker’s weeklong trip to Walt Disney World in March.

We're heading to @WaltDisneyWorld's Animal Kingdom in March to continue our 20th season party! 🎉

Learn more: https://t.co/h8dJ4K5DVm pic.twitter.com/BvtxTAse1K — The View (@TheView) January 9, 2017

The show will air from Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Orlando from March 6-10, and the co-hosts will visit all four of the Disney World resort’s theme parks. The road trip is part of the The View‘s celebration of its 20 season on Disney-owned ABC.

Related‘The View’ Losing Candace Cameron Bure