Cast and creatives on The CW beloved series The Vampire Diaries are wrapping up production on season eight and Co-creator/executive producer Julie Plec, and others have taken to Instagram to post pics documenting the final days of filming under the hashtage TVDforever.
Just this week it was confirmed that original star Nina Dobrev had signed on to return to the series and Creator/EP Kevin Williamson has the picture to prove it.
Plec and star Candice King shared some final scene wrap-ups as well.
Star Ian Somerhalder also took to social media to chronical the last days.
Plec also Instagramed a picture of a slate that has “For Sarah Jones Never Forget” and “Safety on Set” signs, plus the AD’s wrist band with her name embroidered. This is in honor of Sarah Jones, who worked as a crew member TVD before she died in an on-set train accident while working on the film Midnight Rider.
Hopefully some more faces from the past make appearances. Sara Canning, David Anders, Malese Jow, Steven R. McQueen, Daniel Gillies, Joseph Morgan, Claire Holt…all significant characters who helped make The Vampire Diaries a eight season running show.