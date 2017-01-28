Cast and creatives on The CW beloved series The Vampire Diaries are wrapping up production on season eight and Co-creator/executive producer Julie Plec, and others have taken to Instagram to post pics documenting the final days of filming under the hashtage TVDforever.

Just this week it was confirmed that original star Nina Dobrev had signed on to return to the series and Creator/EP Kevin Williamson has the picture to prove it.

Friday night with some old friends. @paulvedere @ninadobrev #tvdforever A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Plec and star Candice King shared some final scene wrap-ups as well.

Last scene in Damon's bedroom. #TVDforever A photo posted by julieplec (@julieplec) on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:03am PST

That's a wrap on Caroline's house 🏡 😭 #tvdseason8 #tvdforever @julieplec A photo posted by Candice King (@craccola) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

Star Ian Somerhalder also took to social media to chronical the last days.

Count down to the end starts now… with these two guys A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 23, 2017 at 9:26am PST

Caroline, Stefan & Damon on a warm winter day… A photo posted by iansomerhalder (@iansomerhalder) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:13am PST

Plec also Instagramed a picture of a slate that has “For Sarah Jones Never Forget” and “Safety on Set” signs, plus the AD’s wrist band with her name embroidered. This is in honor of Sarah Jones, who worked as a crew member TVD before she died in an on-set train accident while working on the film Midnight Rider.