It is official — the last entry in The Vampire Diaries will feature Elena. After lengthy talks, original Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev has signed on to return to the series for its upcoming finale, reprising her role as Elena. Dobrev just made the announcement on Instagram.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz had been cautiously optimistic about reuniting the original trio of Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley on the series created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, which is wrapping its 16-episode eighth and final season. At TCA earlier this month, he said that “Julie, Kevin, the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” hinting that a deal with Dobrev may be imminent.

Back in August, he said that “there are discussions” with Dobrev about appearing on the eight and final season. “We would love to have her — she was great and integral to the show’s success,” he said then.

Dobrev left The Vampire Diaries at the end of Season 6 in 2015 when her contract was up. This will be her first appearance on the show since the Season 6 finale.