There are two big questions about the remaining five episodes of the CW’s long-running drama series The Vampire Diaries, which is ending its run with the current 16-episode eighth season: How will the show wrap and will original star Nina Dobrev make a return.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz had been cautiously optimistic about reuniting the original trio of Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. At TCA today, he would not confirm whether Dobrev would return or not to the series created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson.

“Julie, Kevin, the studio and the CW promise a fantastic series finale,” he said during the CW’s TCA executive session. Asked to elaborate on the “uncertainty over Dobrev’s return” after the QA, he denied that there was any uncertainty but again declined to elaborate further beyond his original statement, a hint that a deal with Dobrev may have been reached.

The series is now filming Episodes 13-14 as it is heading into the final stretch.

Back in August, Pedowitz said that “there are discussions” with Dobrev about appearing on the eight and final season. “We would love to have her — she was great and integral to the show’s success,” he said then.