An A-list voice cast is lending talents to Sony Pictures Animation’s The Star. Executive produced by DeVon Franklin, who is known for the faith-based films Heaven Is For Real and Miracles From Heaven along with Lisa and Brian Henson, The Star now has its own stars saddling up on the film: Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Tracy Moran, Kris Kristofferson, Kristin Chenoweth, Kelly Clarkson, Gabriel Iglesias, Ving Rhames and Gina Rodriguez, as well as Steven Yeun who plays the lead, and Christopher Plummer who will voice King Herod. The family-friendly film will be released wide November 10.



Getty Images

The story follows a small but brave donkey named Bo (Yeun) who yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. As the logline states: “One day he finds the courage to break free, and finally goes on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock and Dave, a dove with lofty aspirations. Along with three wisecracking camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told – the first Christmas.”

Directed by Oscar-nominated writer-director Timothy Reckart (Head Over Heels), the film is executive produced by Franklin, Lisa Henson and Brian Henson (The Jim Henson Company) and produced by Jenni Magee Cook.

The screenplay was written by Carlos Kotkin from a story by Kotkin and Simon Moore. Initially, the animal was going to be a lamb, but it was changed in the creative process.



Digital animation was done by Cinesite Studios and Affirm Films also joins in the film’s production and marketing.

“We are proud of the artist-driven titles we have coming to the marketplace,” said Kristine Belson, President of Sony Pictures Animation, in making the announcement. “The abundance, variety and quality of the features are a testament to the wealth of creative talents who call Sony Pictures Animation their home.”