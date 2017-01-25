AMC has signed an overall deal with Daniel C. Connolly, writer and producer of the network’s upcoming series The Son.

Under the pact, Connolly will work on existing series and develop new ones.

In addition to his work on The Son, Connolly also just completed a stint as Supervising Producer on the second season of AMC’s martial-arts drama Into The Badlands.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s best-selling novel, The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan, spans 150 years and three generations, tracing the story of Eli McCullough (Brosnan) and his transformation from good-natured innocence to calculated violence, as he loses everything on the wild frontier on the path to building a ranch-and-oil dynasty. The Son premieres April 8 on AMC and SundanceTV.

Previously, Connolly has written on Carlton Cuse’s Colony for USA, and Amblin’s The Whispers on ABC. He also wrote on the first two seasons of Netflix’s Longmire. Connolly is repped by UTA and Management 360.