Erstwhile Remington Steele actor Pierce Bronsnan will mark his return to television when AMC’s The Son premieres April 5 on the cable network, and air simultaneously on SundanceTV for its entire run. It’s Bronsnan first major television gig since his starring role on the 1982 NBC adventure dramedy that made him a name and – eventually, helped him land the role of James Bond.

“I’ve been looking for something like this for the last 4 or 5 years,” said Bronsnan, who stars as Eli, the patriarch in the multi-generational epic tale of America’s birth as a superpower through the bloody rise and fall of one Texas family. “The show came to me graciously and gloriously from left field,” he told critics during the show’s panel discussion at TCA.

On reflecting back his television experience in the early 80s, Bronsnan said that the new landscape of television is a “different beast” with the writing being “fertile and robust” now. Part of the appeal to return was the shorter episodic format that networks like AMC allow for. “I don’t have the wish or desire to do such brutal episodic tv like that,” he remarked when asked if he would considering doing a 22 episodic series. The Son‘s “ten episodes [are] doable and manageable.”

He also wasn’t for the idea of reprising his role if ever there were a Remington Steele reboot in the works. “That would be another man’s job,” he rebuffed. “I’m looking further down the road, God willing to play these types of roles.”

Based on Philipp Meyer’s New York Times best-selling novel, The Son spans 150 years and three generations, tracing the story of Eli McCullough and his transformation from good-natured innocence to calculated violence, as he loses everything on the wild frontier, setting him on the path to building a ranching-and-oil dynasty of unsurpassed wealth and privilege.

“I’ve signed on for three seasons of this show… there will come a time to bow out”, said Bronsnan, acknowledging the lack of longevity of his character due to the time frame. “I’ll leave it up to these good folks [show creators] to carry the banner.”