The verdict is in and as anticipated FX’s The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story has won the Best TV Limited Series or Television Film award at this year’s Golden Globes. Having come away with five Primetime Emmys and four Creative Arts Emmys last September, the 10-episode tale of what was called “the trial of the century” was widely seen as the one to beat at the 74th annual HFPA hootenanny.

“The trial of O.J. Simpson turned tragedy into entertainment, reminding us that American justice is anything but blind when race, gender and celebrity are involved,” said EP Nina Jacobson on stage Sunday surrounded by cast and creatives from the show. “When working on the show we had no idea how painfully relevant those would be in 2016,” she added. .

AMC’s multi-nominated The Night Manager, Starz’s The Dresser, HBO’s The Night Of and ABC’s similarly titled American Crime were the other contenders in the category. Emmy winners Courtney B. Vance and Sarah Paulson were also nominated for in the Best Actor and Actress TV slots respectively – with Paulson repeating her Emmy win earlier tonight. “oh my God, I think I’m going to faint,” the actress said on stage, thank her “merry band of gypsies” cast mates, FX boss John Langraf and others.

The Robert Shapiro playing John Travolta and Christopher Darden portraying Sterling K. Brown also received Best Supporting Actor nominations – This Is Us actor Brown snared the Outstanding Supporting Actor at the Emmys last year, up against Travolta and cast member David Schwimmer.

Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s bestselling 1996 book The Run Of His Life: The People V. O.J. Simpson and created by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski, the show took viewers inside the circumstances of the murders of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, that infamous white Bronco ride of June 17, 1994 and the defense that pulled a triumph of sorts out of tragedy.

With Jacobson, Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk among the executive producers and Murphy directing the 80-minute first episode, the widely acclaimed People V. O.J. Simpson premiered on February 2, 2016 to 5.11 million viewers with 2.5 million adults 18-49 for a 2.0 rating – the most-watched drama series debut ever on FX.

The next installment of American Crime Story will center on the fallout of Hurricane Katrina and is set to debut later this year.