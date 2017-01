Just over two weeks before The Path returns for its second season, Hulu today revealed some more sneak peeks of the Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan and Hugh Dancy drama about the machinations of a religious cult. The videos feature each character in a chilling tease of what’s to come. A trailer for The Path‘s second cycle was dropped by the streaming site last month, giving us a first look at the January 25 launching season.

Check out the videos and videos below.

