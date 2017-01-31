CBS sitcom The Odd Couple, a remake of Neil Simon’s classic, ended its 13-episode third season last night with back-to-back episodes, which drew a 1.1 in adults 18-49 at 9 PM and a 0.9 at 9:30 PM, tying both a season high (1.1) and a season low (0.9).

The Odd Couple‘s third season has been a conundrum. The sitcom, starring Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon, has been the lowest-rated CBS comedy series this season, dragging down the network’s Monday comedy block and suppressing lead-out, Scorpion. On the plus side, it has been all but nothing but consistent, with its Live+same day Season 3 ratings all between 0.9 and 1.1, regardless of lead-in, indicating that the sitcom has small but established fan base. Last night’s 1.1 rating at 9 PM matched the series’ last original two weeks ago despite a weaker lead-in (1.2 for a Kevin Can Wait repeat vs. 1.5 for 2 Broke Girls original on Jan. 16. CBS aired all repeats except for The Odd Couple‘s hourlong finale).

Still, CBS opted not to order more The Odd Couple episodes this season beyond the original 13, leading to a third consecutive 13-episode season for the sitcom. (The first two were 13 by default as they both premiered in midseason). That typically is a pretty good indicator of a network’s intentions about a show. Additionally, The Odd Couple‘s showrunner, Bob Daily, has a new comedy series on CBS, the upcoming Superior Donuts. So have we seen the last of The Odd Couple?

“Not at all,” CBS Entertainment president Glenn Gellar told Deadline earlier this months. “It can definitely come back for season 4.”

Elsewhere last night, NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice (1.0) was even with the 18-49 fast national last week, which would be an all-time Live+same day low, and down from the final (1.1). Timeless (0.9) matched its season low delivery of the last two weeks.

It was the same picture on the other networks, with all shows even or down a tenth. Lucifer (1.2) held steady while ABC’s The Bachelor (2.3, again the highest rated program of the night in 18-49 by a wide margin), Fox’s Gotham (1.1) and the CW’s Supergirl (0.7) and Jane the Virgin (0.3) all were off by a tenth.

ABC’s Quantico (0.8) was down a tenth from the fast national for its Monday debut last week, even with the final. That is only a tenth higher than the terrorism drama’s last Sunday outing despite the three times bigger lead-in. ABC still was No.1 in the demo, CBS in total viewers.