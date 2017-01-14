We are nowhere near a green light or even a script for new installments of The Night Of and True Detective but both are moving in the right direction.

At TCA on Saturday, HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said he was “hopeful” because in both cases the creators “are closing in on ideas that they are excited about.”

The Night Of, which aired in 2016, was created by Richard Price and Steven Zallian based on the British miniseries Criminal Justice. Nic Pizzolatto’s criminal anthology True Detective aired its most recent second installment in 2015. Both The Night Of, which had been a passion project of the late James Gandolfini, and the first season of True Detective were very well received, landing a slew of awards wins and nominations.

HBO brass had said repeatedly that they are ready and willing to order a second installment of The Night Of and third of True Detective if the creative teams behind both projects came up with ideas they were passionate about. That process appears to be finally starting, with the network cautiously optimistic.

In addition to True Detective Season 3, under his overall deal at HBO, Pizzolatto also is working on a potential Perry Mason series to star Robert Downey Jr., which is still ways away but slowly moving through the development process.

As for another, even longer-gestating HBO project, David Milch’s Deadwood movie, there has been no movement, with no script yet.