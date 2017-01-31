BET’s buzzy three-part biopic The New Edition Story has pulled record ratings, with Parts 1 and 3 of the miniseries the network’s highest-rated and most-watched telecasts in five years (since 2012’s Season 5 premiere of The Game).

In Live+3, Part 1 drew 3.3MM viewers in P18-49, and 5.5MM total viewers in P2+ and Part 3 drew 3.3MM viewers P18-49, and 5.6MM total viewers P2+ on BET alone.

The New Edition Story aired over three consecutive nights from Tuesday-Thursday, January 24-26. The mini attracted 29 million total viewers P2+ during premiere week (including premiere telecasts and encores, across BET and Centric). On BET alone, the miniseries grossed 15.7 million viewers 18-49 and 28.4 million total viewers P2+ in its full premiere week (Live+Same Day viewing).

The miniseries also was the No. 1 cable telecast in Prime of FY17 among African Americans (P18-49); No. 1 and No. 2 Weeknight Telecasts of FY17 on all cable (P18-49), excluding News & Sports; the No. 1 Cable Program in its Premiere Week (P18-49), excluding sports and the No. 1 Cable Telecast for 3 consecutive days (P18-49).

BET also ranked as the most social network on television all three nights (January 24-26). Additionally, the special was the No. 1 most social episode on both Facebook and Twitter all three nights.

The biopic about the iconic 1980s R&B boy band follows the group — Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill — from their humble beginnings in Boston to global stardom, weathering the highs and lows of controversy, personnel changes and the cost of fame. Cast includes Bryshere Y. Gray, Elijah Kelley, Luke James, Keith Powers, Algee Smith, and Woody McClain as the adult members of New Edition.

The New Edition Story was executive produced by Jesse Collins (Real Husbands of Hollywood) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment; directed by Chris Robinson (ATL) and co-produced by Brooke Payne, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant and Bobby Brown.