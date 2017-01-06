EXCLUSIVE: Back on February 12 for its second installment on Starz, anthology series The Missing isn’t letting up on any of the intrigue and heartbreak that characterized its first run. That’s clear in the first look at the new season featuring David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes as new characters with a new case in a new location and the return of and Tchéky Karyo from the first installment.

The eight-episode second season of the limited series follows Sam and Gemma, played by Morrissey and Hawes, whose daughter Alice went missing in 2003. In 2014, a young British woman is found walking the streets of a German town before collapsing. The women is Alice Webster (Abigail Hardingham), and her return after 11-years sends rips open her town and her family.

In dual storylines set in 2014 and in present day, Julien Baptiste (Karyo) returns as the French detective from the first run of The Missing. The retired cop has a hunch there is a connection between Alice Walker and an unresolved 12-year-old case that he can’t let go.

Season 1 of the series, which premiered on Starz in 2014, received two Golden Globe nominations and an Emmy nom. Season 2, written by Harry and Jack Williams and directed by Ben Chanan, has already aired in the UK on BBC One to critical response. New Pictures produces in association with Two Brothers Pictures and Playground for BBC One and Starz.

Check out the trailer above.

