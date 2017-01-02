UPDATED with more info: Fox previewed its new comedy series The Mick behind an NFL doubleheader on the first night of 2017. For maximum impact, the comedy aired Sunday directly after postgame coverage on both coasts. In time-zone adjusted ratings released by Fox, The Mick starring Kaitlin Olson posted a solid 2.8 in adults 18-49, matching This Is Us as the highest-rated new series premiere in Live+Same Day this season, and 8.6 million total viewers. That was higher than the the fast nationals (2.4 in adults 18-49), which matched the football-boosted preview of Fox’s animated/live-action comedy Son Of Zorn in September.

CBS also used its NFL coverage for originals. Its primetime was delayed 40 minutes by football, so its fast nationals also are approximate. Following 60 Minutes, CBS previewed the new Frank Spotnitz suspense drama Ransom. The Canadian import, slated to air Saturdays at 8 PM, had a quiet debut, averaging about 7.05 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49. It was followed by an original episode of new fall drama Pure Genius (5.5 million, 0.8), which tied a series low in the demo. The second half of the medical drama aired against a fresh episode of another new fall drama that did not get an order for additional episodes and is not expected to come back, ABC’s Conviction (0.4), which hit a new low.

Conviction followed the second-season premiere of game show To Tell The Truth (0.7) hosted by Anthony Anderson, which posted the lowest rating for the ABC revival that launched this past summer. Opening the night for the network were the venerable America’s Funniest Home Videos, which logged ABC’s highest demo rating, 1.0, and a Bachelor countdown special (0.8).

NBC won the night with . The Detroit Lions hosting the Green Bay Packers averaged a 13.7 household rating from 8:30-11:30 PM ET in the metered markets. The Packers’ NFC North-clinching win was up from the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos matchup on Christmas night (11.2) and above average for the season, though trailing Dallas Cowboys-Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 15.3 and the season-high 16.5 rating for New York Giants-Cowboys delivered earlier in December.