Encouraged by The Mick‘s promising launch, Fox has ordered four more episodes of the comedy starring Kaitlin Olson, bringing the total to 17 episodes.

Boosted by an NFL double-header as a lead-in, the special premiere of The Mick on Sunday, Jan. 1, drew a 3.7 rating among Adults 18-49, the highest-rated comedy debut on Fox since New Girl. While it dropped significantly in its regular time period premiere on Tuesday, The Mick still posted the network’s highest rated Tuesday entertainment telecast of the season.

For even more exposure, The Mick is getting another special airing this coming Sunday following The Simpsons‘ first-ever one-hour episode.