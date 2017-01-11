Kaitlin Olson says she’s “super honored” to be starring both in Fox broadcast network’s new comedy The Mick while continuing her role on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia but that, when she first met with The Mick creators/EPs John and Dave Chernin about doing the show, she didn’t think she could take it on because she’s a perfectionist and her children come first.

Rex/Shutterstock

“I really wanted to do this, but my kids are always my top priority,” Olson explained this morning at TCA.

But she was able to take the gig, because her writer husband works from home and is able to make his own schedule, “so one of us always is there for morning and bedtime,” and she has a “very dear nanny,” who picks her children up at school and takes them to visit her on the set before taking them home.

“I have a full-time job like millions of women in America. So we’re figuring it out,” Olson told the ballroom of TV critics, bloggers and reporters.

The Mick stars Olson as Mackenzie “Micky” Murphy, an unapologetically hard-living, foul-mouthed cigarette-smoking woman who moves to affluent Greenwich, CT to raise her spoiled niece (Sofia Black D’Elia) and nephews (Thomas Barbusca, and Jack Stanton) after her sister flees the country to avoid a federal indictment.

Asked how the fact that Fox is featuring minorities and women in primetime has changed her life, Olson responded, “It is amazing. I’m so grateful to Fox for promising to help make the show we wanted, and living up to that,” and that she is “extremely flattered and honored.”

Rex/Shutterstock

Carla Jimenez, who plays Alba on the comedy series, the housekeeper who gets along famously with Mickey, also got asked how the fact that Fox is featuring minorities and women in primetime has changed her life. “I don’t know if it’s changed, but it’s exciting to be able to do a role when I can be this Latina character but I feel like it’s being written for comedy. And I don’t have to be anything specific, except funny. It’s a big change from being in a room and saying a sassy line and walking out. It makes me grateful to come to work each day.”

At this morning’s executive Q&A – Fox is one of very few networks brave enough to put its exec on stage to take questions from all journalists attending TCA (some other networks are scheduling one-on-one minutes-long meetings with select media outlets of their choosing) – Fox announced it has ordered four more episodes of The Mick, bringing the total to 17 episodes.