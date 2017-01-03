Amazon has ordered a third season of its original drama series The Man in the High Castle. Eric Overmyer, who developed for television and has executive produced Amazon’s popular drama series Bosch, has come on board as executive producer and showrunner for Season 3.

Overmyer fills the void left by the sudden departure of The Man in the High Castle developer/executive producer/showrunner Frank Spotnitz in the middle of production on Season 2 after reported clashes with the streaming service. There was no immediate replacement for Spotnitz at the time, with the existing producing team taking over his responsibilities.

After breaking streaming records for Amazon in Season 1, the second season of The Man in the High Castle premiered with the most viewers over its debut weekend of all scripted Amazon Original Series, according to the network.

“As timely as ever, the exploration of characters at a dark point for humanity has provided incredible stories for two seasons,” said Joe Lewis, Head of Comedy and Drama, Amazon Studios. “Eric and his team are doing an incredible job crafting stories about the inner lives of those who struggle to do good in a world that is not.”

Based on Philip K. Dick’s Hugo Award-winning 1962 alternate history novel, season two of The Man in the High Castle, released on Dec. 16, continues to explore what would have happened if the Allied Powers had lost World War II. While Germany controls much of the East Coast and Japan controls the West Coast, the Rocky Mountains have become a “neutral zone”—and ground zero for a resistance, led by a mysterious figure known only as “the Man in the High Castle.”

The Man in the High Castle stars Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Luke Kleintank, DJ Qualls, Joel De La Fuente, Brennan Brown, Bella Heathcote, and Callum Keith Rennie, with Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Rufus Sewell. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Isa Dick Hackett and Daniel Percival serve as executive producers for Season 3 alongside Overmyer.

Overmyer’s series credits also include St. Elsewhere, Homicide: Life on the Street, Law & Order, The Wire, New Amsterdam and Treme, which he co-created with David Simon. With his colleagues, he has shared a WGA award and an Edgar award for The Wire, and a Peabody award and a PEN teleplay award for Treme.