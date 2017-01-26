EXCLUSIVE: The Sundance deals keep coming. Gunpowder & Sky has low seven figures for The Little Hours. Written and directed by Life After Beth helmer Jeff Baena, the film revolves around a young servant fleeing from his master who takes refuge at a dysfunctional convent in medieval Tuscany. Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, and Molly Shannon star. Elizabeth Destro and Plaza produced the film that is part of the Midnight section and premiered January 19 at the MARC Theatre. CAA and WME Global brokered the sale.