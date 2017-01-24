On the heels of The Librarians‘ third season finale on Sunday, TNT has renewed the fantasy-adventure series for a fourth season to air later this year.

The Librarians launched in late 2014 and joined TNT’s The Last Ship as cable’s Top 2 new series of the year. The two dramas were part of the network’s push in popcorn, action-adventure fare under its old regime. Both series, along with The Closer spinoff, procedural Major Crimes, have continued to performed well as TNT’s top 3 series in total viewers and adults 18-49 (Live+same day), earning renewals as the network has transformed its brand with darker, edgier dramas like Animal Kingdom and Good Behavior.

In 2015 and 2016, The Librarians ranked among basic cable’s Top 20 original drama series with adults 18-49. The Librarians has reached 5.4 million viewers per episode in its third season, drawing an audience that’s six years younger than the average for TNT originals.

Based on TNT’s hit movie franchise, The Librarians centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker. As well, reprising the role that helped originate the franchise in TNT’s hit movie trilogy, Noah Wyle has recurred as Flynn Carsen, one of the longest surviving librarians in the series’ mythology.

The Librarians is produced by Electric Entertainment, with executive producers Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Noah Wyle.