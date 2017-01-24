We knew that the third and final season of HBO’s The Leftovers was set for April, and now we have the date. HBO confirmed today the eight-episode Season 3 will premiere on Sunday, April 16 at 9 PM.

Created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, The Leftovers Season 3 finds the Garvey and Murphy families coming together as they desperately grasp for a system of belief to help better explain that which defies explanation. The world is crackling with the energy of something big about to happen, a corresponding bookend to the Sudden Departure that sent them all spinning years earlier, bringing their journey Down Under.

Cast includes Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, Amy Brenneman, Kevin Carroll, Christopher Eccleston, Scott Glenn, Lindsay Duncan, Regina King, Jovan Adepo, Janel Moloney, Margaret Qualley, Jasmin Savoy-Brown, Liv Tyler and Chris Zylka.

Produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, The Leftovers is executive produced by showrunner Lindelof, Perrotta, Mimi Leder, Tom Spezialy, Gene Kelly, Peter Berg and Sarah Aubrey.