Jennifer Beals has booked a recurring role on Amazon’s The Last Tycoon, opposite stars Matt Bomer, Kelsey Grammer, Lily Collins and Rosemarie DeWitt.

Written and directed by Billy Ray based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s final unfinished novel, The Last Tycoon, from Sony TV’s TriStar Television, was inspired by the life of film mogul Irving Thalberg, on whom the book’s protagonist Monroe Stahr was based. The project centers on Stahr (Bomer), Hollywood’s first wunderkind studio executive in the 1930s as he climbs to the height of power pitting him against his mentor and current head of the studio, the brawny, imposing, charming and vain Pat Brady (Grammer), a character based on Louis B. Mayer.

Beals will play Margo Taft, a regal, dignified and scheming Hollywood royalty star who came up through the school of hard knocks and gets her way on every picture, playing mind games to establish her absolute supremacy on the set.

Beals will next be seen starring in Taken, NBC’s straight-to-series adaptation of the hit movie franchise that premieres February 27. Her latest film, Before I Fall, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this month before its theatrical release in March. Beals is also teaming up with Kenny Ortega and James Larosa to executive produce the upcoming Fox dance drama, The Edge. She’s repped by APA and attorney Patti Felker.