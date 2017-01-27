EXCLUSIVE: Good Girls Revolt alum Genevieve Angelson has landed a role in The Intouchables, The Weinstein Company’s Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart starring remake of the moving 2011 French hit.

In what’s called a fresh take on the original concept, Angelson will portray Jenny, the wife of Cranston’s Philip, whom he sees in dreams and flashbacks in the Neil Berger directed pic. The Jenny character died of cancer after Philip was involved in a paralyzing paragliding accident.

The original French-language film grossed an enormous $416 million overseas and $10 million domestic. It told the based on a true story of an aristocrat (Francois Cluzet) who, after being injured , hires a young man (Omar Sy) from the wrong side of the tracks to be his caretaker. Production of the Burger-directed remake starts next month with Nicole Kidman, and Amara Karan set for the film scripted by Jon Hartmere.

Related‘Good Girls Revolt’ Review: Amazon’s 1970s-Set Series Flawed But Pertinent

Angelson starred as Patti Robinson on the now-canceled Amazon period drama Good Girls Revolt, which focused on women who band together in an effort to crack the all-male reporter staff at a Manhattan magazine in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Before that she co-starred opposite Rainn Wilson in the one-season Fox drama Backstrom and did an arc on Showtime’s House of Lies.

Repped by UTA and Suskin Management, Angelson also appeared in the Chris Rock feature Top Five.

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.