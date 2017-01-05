Steve Kazee (Shameless), David Alpay (The Lottery) and DeVaughn Nixon (Terminator 2) have signed on for series regular roles in Syfy’s supernatural horror drama pilot The Haunted, joining previously announced Lyndsy Fonseca and Elizabeth Cappuccino.

Written by Noga Landau (Tau, The Magicians), The Haunted, from Universal Cable Productions, centers on four siblings – Juno (Fonseca), Virgil (Alpay), Ellis (Kazee) and Hester (Cappuccino) — who reunite following their parents’ deaths. As they try to overcome their fractured personal relationships they find that they must also face the literal ghosts from their past in order to survive.

Kazee’s Ellis is the oldest of the Bradley siblings and the closest to their parents’ unusual line of work. He is a quiet man, and a life-long bachelor, whose complicated past comes to light following his parents’ deaths. Alpay’s Virgil is the second oldest sibling in the Bradley clan, a highly-motivated corporate litigator and family man, whose life and career unravels following his parents’ funeral. Nixon will play James Terry, a detective in the Savannah Police Department who, along with his partner, investigates the strange circumstances surrounding the Bradley deaths. An inquisitive man, James operates on instincts, listening and noticing things others don’t.

Kazee received both a Tony Award and Grammy for his performance in Broadway’s Once. In addition to Shameless, his TV credits include Legends, Drop Dead Diva, Elementary and Nashville. He’s repped by D2 Management and APA.

Alpay recently recurred on Quantico, had a lead role in The Lottery and series regular roles on The Borgias, The Vampire Diaries and The Tudors. Film work includes Atom Egoyan’s Ararat and Barry Levinson’s Man of the Year. He’s repped by APA, The Characters Agency, The Green Room Management, and Barnes Morris Mark Yorn & Levine.

Nixon began his career at a very early age playing Whitney Houston’s son in The Body Guard. Other credits include Terminator 2, Prom and The Secret Life of the American Teenager. He’s repped by Elevate Entertainment, SDB Partners and Ginsburg Daniels.

James Frey and Todd Cohen executive produce The Haunted.