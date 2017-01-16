Season 4 of the BBC’s The Great British Baking Show will head to PBS on June 16, set to air Friday nights at 9 PM ET. PBS made the announcement today during TCA in Pasadena, where it also said it has committed to a fifth season of the popular amateur baker competition series.

The most recent season was the most viewed to date in the UK, where it is known as The Great British Bake-Off.

“The British Baking Show has emerged as one of PBS’ most popular programs, with the third season, debuting last July, ranking as the most-streamed program on PBS this past summer,” said Beth Hoppe, PBS Chief Programming Executive and GM, General Audience Programming. “We’re thrilled to continue airing this warm and charming competition for at least two more seasons, and continuing to build its popularity on these shores.”

Each new episode will be available to stream the morning after broadcast on PBS.org the pubcaster’s digital platforms.

The series is produced by Love Productions and was created by Anna Beattie and Richard McKerrow. Beattie is also executive producer, the director is Andy Devonshire and series producer is Paolo Proto.