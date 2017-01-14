T.J. Miller’s Funny or Die/Warner Music web series The Gorburger Show is heading to television. Comedy Central has ordered The Gorburger Show as an alternative weekly late-night show with an eight-episode order for premiere this spring. There is no time slot for the series, but The High Court‘s 12 AM berth is considered a likely berth.

The show was created by Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin (aka the Director Brothers) who also write, direct, and executive produce. Silicon Valley‘s T.J. Miller executive produces, and voices and puppets the title character.

The Gorburger Show was previously set up at HBO, which ordered a pilot in 2015. Comedy Central picked the project up in a turnaround, ordering it to series. The original HBO pilot will not be used. The series also is executive produced Sean Boyle for Funny Or Die and produced by Caviar.

The Gorburger Show features a giant blue extra-terrestrial (voiced by Miller) who, after invading a Japanese television variety show and enslaving its staff, broadcasts from Japan and interviews guests in an attempt to understand what it means to be human. The series will feature celebrity interviews, musical guests, strange games and other random happenings. Guests who appeared during its two-season, digital run included Jack Black, Carson Daly, Henry Rollins, Flea, Wayne Coyne, Eagles of Death Metal, Grouplove, and Tegan and Sara.

Said Miller: “In these times? DAMN we need a blue ass monster alien to talk about what the HECK is going on with humanity. And what is the difference between a hog and a chicken?”

Added Comedy Central president Kent Alterman, “Through his monster alter ego, ‘Gorburger,’ T.J. Miller will ask the big questions. Then he will confuse us with clarity.”

The Gorburger Show aired two seasons and 19 episodes as a live-action Funny or Die digital series.