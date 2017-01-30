On the heels of its Season 1 finale, NBC’s “The Good Place,” from executive producer and creator Michael Schur, has been renewed for a Season 2 order of 13 episodes.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of ‘The Good Place’ was just extraordinary,” NBC’s Jennifer Salke Salke said. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

In its rookie season, “The Good Place” has averaged a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” figures from Nielsen Media Research, improving the timeslot by +36% over NBC’s Thursday 8:30 average last season. The show’s Jan. 19 season finale delivered 5.2 million viewers after three days of time-shifted and video-on-demand viewing, for the show’s biggest L+3 audience since Oct. 27.

“The Good Place” has also generated a strong upscale audience, indexing at a 135 among adults 18-49 living in homes with $100K+ incomes (with 100 representing an average concentration of those homes).

“The Good Place” stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden.

In addition to executive producing, Schur serves as writer and showrunner. David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard also executive produce. “The Good Place” is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment.