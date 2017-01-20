Mike Schur’s comedy The Good Place wrapped its 13-episode first season with an hourlong finale last night, which drew a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers in Live+same day. That was on par in the demo with last week despite facing stiffer competition from an original The Big Bang Theory last night vs. repeat last Thursday, and up +6% in total viewers for the show’s largest Live+same day audience since Oct. 27.

A modest Live+same performer, The Good Place is a high-concept serialized comedy that has drawn solid reviews and drives a significant portion of its ratings from time-shifted viewing, with its 18-49 tally rising an average of +50% from Live+same day to Live +3.

“We love The Good Place and are excited about it,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke told Deadline earlier this week at TCA.

Schur and a small writers room had been breaking stories for a potential second season, and he is expected to pitch the ideas to NBC brass soon, before they make a renewal decision. NBC Thursday dramas Chicago Med (1.2) and The Blacklist (1.0) also held steady.

It was a big night for CBS’ 9-10 PM Thursday comedies, boosted by a guest appearance of Mom star Anna Farris’ husband, actor Chris Pratt, on the mother-daughter comedy. Veteran The Big Bang Theory (3.3) kicked off the night, off by -0.3 from its last original two weeks ago. But Big Bang returning to originals boosted lead-out The Great Indoors (1.7), which jumped +0.3 from last week when it followed a Big Bang rerun. At 9 PM, Mom (1.7, +0.4) matched a season high in the demo and drew its largest audience of the season (8.5 million). Life In Pieces at 9:30 PM (1.5, +0.3) also matched a season high. But the ratings momentum did not carry over to the 10 PM hour where struggling freshman drama Pure Genius (0.8) slipped a tenth to match a series L+SD low. Still, CBS won Thursday night in 18-49 (1.7) and total viewers (8.2 million) by a wide margin.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (1.3) was up a tenth, while My Kitchen Rules (0.9) matched its premiere last week.

ABC, which at the last minute opted to push the return of its TGIT lineup by a week to air an inauguration special last night,. drew a so-so 0.9 demo rating for said special at 10 PM, which followed drama reruns.