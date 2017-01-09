We’re getting the first extended look at The Good Fight, the upcoming The Good Wife spinoff series on CBS All Access. The first full trailer was shown today during the show’s TCA Winter Press Tour panel in Pasadena.

The Good Fight, from The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, picks up one year after the events of the final episode of The Good Wife. In the new series, an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out the savings of her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms. Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel, Sarah Steele and Justin Bartha also star.

The Good Fight will premiere Sunday, February 19, with a special broadcast on CBS, then move exclusively to CBS All Access, CBS’ VOD and live streaming service. The spinoff is produced by King Size Productions and Scott Free Productions.

Check out the trailer above.