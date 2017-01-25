CBS has given the green light to The Get, a drama pilot from 11.22.63 developer/showrunner Bridget Carpenter.

Written/executive produced by Friday Night Lights alumna and playwright Carpenter, The Get centers on a team of tireless internet journalists who pursue and expose stories of injustice using their unconventional investigative techniques in today’s anything-goes world of reporting. CBS TV Studios is producing.

The Get joins three other CBS hourlong pilots, crime drama Killer Instinct starring Alan Cumming, legal drama Perfect Citizen and NASA drama Mission Control. All four, as well as CBS’ two comedy pilot orders to date, Me, Myself and I and 9J, 9K and 9L, are from CBS TV Studios.