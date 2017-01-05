Earlier this season when they kicked off Deadline’s big annual awards event, The Contenders Presented By Deadline, The Weinstein Company brought filmmakers and stars from three of their hopefuls, Lion, Gold and The Founder. Regarding the latter co-star Laura Dern and director John Lee Hancock appeared on behalf of the film (which opens on January 20) that details the founding of McDonald’s hamburgers with a story that

Hancock explains very few people really knew. In fact he tells the packed DGA Theatre audience of Oscar and key Guild voters that he regards his movie as essentially a biopic of McDonald’s itself , rather than just any one person even though the film is dominated by the performance of Michael Keaton as Ray Croc, a flailing 50ih salesman who latched on to the idea of the fast food restaurant that the McDonald brothers had and took it worldwidewith his own vision of what it could become. As Dern , who plays his wife of 40 years Ethel, says he could be cold hearted and calculating and she was astonished that Keaton went there with all guns blazing. The themes of the film including sacrificing integrity for the sake of fast food were what interested Dern in the project and she explains how they still resonate. To watch our conversation just click on the link above.