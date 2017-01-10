Freeform has ordered a fifth season of family drama series The Fosters, bringing the series to the 100-episode mark.

A strong ratings performer, The Fosters was the No. 1 scripted cable series in its time period in Total Viewers (1.6 million) and across key Adult and Female demos (18-34/18-49/12-34). The series reached almost 7 million Total Viewers, including nearly 4 million Adults 18-49, and generated an additional 4.4 million consumer engagements across digital platforms and VOD/STB, according to Freeform and Nielsen stats.

The Fosters, executive produced by Jennifer Lopez, centers on a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenage kids being raised by two moms. Bradley Bredeweg, Peter Paige, Joanna Johnson, Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also executive produce.